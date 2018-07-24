Money Diaries: Is Privilege The Real Issue Here?

It’s not just that her parents pay all her bills and that she receives still more money from her extended family; or that she lives in the West Village in New York City, an unrealisable dream for many. It’s that she enthuses, without apparent irony, about avocados, tofu and the "amenities" of her fancy gym. The mishaps in her week included an Italian restaurant taking too long to seat her party, and not getting enough assignments at her paid internship. While nothing she recounted was massively out-of-the-ordinary for a college student, there are, it’s fair to say, one or two college students who have it way worse. Her tone is less greedy (a word that, to me, connotes some ambition) than it is complacent – the sentiments of someone comfortable being extremely comfortable (#blessed). Which ultimately made for an uncomfortable read.