How Cloak & Dagger Flipped The Gaslighting Script

That’s where Tyrone’s part in “Ghost” comes into play. On the night of Billy’s death anniversary, Tyrone starts haunting Connors, hiding behind him, disappearing, stealing his gun, putting it back in Connors’ holster, whispering “you killed me,” and then disappearing once again. Connors is immediately panicked. Later, upping the ante, Tyrone appears in front of Connors and O’Reilly shrouded in a cloak (it’s the cloak Billy made before his death, but Connors doesn’t know that emotional detail). The sight of Tyrone standing in the middle of a dock, covered in darkness, is terrifying. It only gets worse when Tyrone begins using his teleportation powers to disappear and reappear all around Connors. Like a ghost.