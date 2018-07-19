Dylan Sprouse Just Ignited Two Rumours With One Hot Instagram

For many of us, posting a photo on Instagram guarantees a handful of "likes" and perhaps a phone call from our mothers. But the world of celebrity Instagram accounts plays by different rules, as Dylan Sprouse, one half of the famous Sprouse brothers, has probably come to realise over the past few days. (That is, if he hadn't already known.)
The brooding 25-year-old man of all trades ignited not one, but two spicy rumours this week after he posted a photo of himself in Russia next to Hungarian model Barbara Palvin with the simple caption, "sports." The photo seemingly confirmed that Sprouse will appear in at least one episode of Riverdale, in which his twin brother stars, and that he and Palvin are dating. Let's examine, starting with the first rumour.
Instead of wearing football shirts, the two donned mostly black ensembles, with Sprouse sporting a a leather jacket and plain white T-shirt. Though temps have since cooled, it was warm in Moscow earlier this week, and fans really fixated on Sprouse's choice in outerwear.
"Serpents never shed their skins," one person wrote. Another typed, "That's a serpent jacket??"
Could it be that Sprouse is going to come to Riverdale, and if so, what would that mean for the series or for Cole, who plays Jughead? Don't ponder those questions for too long, though, because the chances of the twins teaming up on the CW series are highly unlikely, at least, according to Cole.
"I wouldn't want it, Dylan would never do it, and I think it would break the fourth wall too much," he told Glamour when pressed about the possibility. "A lot of my fans from the Suite Life still come up and say, 'This would be fun!' I think it would just be silly. It would be super, super weird and totally not appropriate."
Similarly, Dylan has said that not only is he uninterested in starring on the show, he also doesn't watch it.
OK, then. Onto the next rumour: Sprouse and Palvin are in a budding relationship. This rumour is a lot more believable than the first. For instance, the pair look totally comfortable in the above Instagram photo together. I'm no body language expert, but the way her shoulder leans lightly into his chest suggests that they're more than just pals who give each other awkward side hugs after grabbing drinks with the crew.
Then, there's the other photos from their time in Moscow, as well as from their plane ride back to New York, as chronicled in Cosmo. The nuzzling, the smiles, and Palvin's sarcastic comment that "this random dude was staring at me the whole flight" seem to indicate that yes, these two "like-like" each other. But perhaps no piece of evidence is as strong as a snapshot Palvin shared on Instagram Story today of Sprouse sitting at his brewery, All-Wise Meadery, in an unbuttoned shirt with the words "Boss Baby" written on top.
You don't have to be a baby genius to assume this means something besides mead is a-brewing.
Refinrey29 reached out to representatives for Sprouse and Palvin for comment.
