It goes without saying that Mamma Mia never would have worked without the blonde-haired, fair-skinned white women at the centre of it. A woman trying to figure out which of three men is her baby daddy is typically the script for an episode of The Maury Show, not a family-friendly blockbuster musical. At best, Tyler Perry would have had a field day playing up the maternal drama of the Sheridans as the reason for Donna inviting three men into her bed instead of Jesus into her heart. For women of colour, there is nothing romantic or cheeky about not knowing who the father of your child(ren) is. It makes you hoe, not a free spirit, to entertain multiple lovers within a short period of time and out of wedlock. It’s an unspoken rule that media narratives have quietly followed: White women, almost exclusively, are given the freedom to explore their sexuality, on their own terms without the burden of being defined by those decisions. Mamma Mia! is a textbook example of this. However, a closer look at the film reveals that there are some stipulations, even for white women, on when it’s okay to be single, sexy, and free.