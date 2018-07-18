Here’s The Very Meta Way The UnReal Series Finale Ends

But, UnReal, like its two leading ladies, forces itself to stop being enamoured with its own macabre, sometimes brilliant darkness. It accomplishes that goal by setting the entire damn house on fire so the team behind the series can metaphorically never return either. The visual of the burning California mansion is made even weightier by the conversation Quinn and Rachel, cozied up in Quinn’s massive, homey bed, share. Rachel, confirms she “did it,” adding, “I don’t think there’s any way we’re coming back from this one.” Quinn replies, “Good. We can do better.” With a hug, those are the last words of UnReal. And, both the series, and these characters, agree they truly can’t come back from this last big stunt.