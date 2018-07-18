We Know Who Hailey Baldwin's Bridesmaids Are

Hailey Baldwin, Hollywood's latest 24-year-old bride (right behind Ariana Grande), has apparently chosen her bridesmaids! Her aunt Kim Basinger told Us Weekly that Alaia Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin, both members of the Baldwin empire, will be in the wedding party.
"Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding," Basinger said. "So believe me, I just—it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing."
Alaia Baldwin is Hailey's younger sister, and Ireland Baldwin is Hailey's cousin. (Ireland is Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter.)
Basinger also gave her thoughts on the buzzy, probably celebrity-studded wedding, adding, “I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild!”
In summary: Kim Basinger is praying for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, and their exciting Bahamas engagement is just wild. And, two of the bridesmaids at the wedding will be Baldwins.
