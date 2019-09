Sacha Baron Cohen Tricked Us Into Watching A Show Devoid Of Women

In 2017, 2.6 million women across the world marched in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration, specifically due to his sexist rhetoric and the reproductive restrictions he and his administration threatened to impose. Women have continued to fight for their rights, all the way through the #MeToo movement and into this year's Women's March, for which the number remained in the millions . Concerns ranged from sexual assault to equal pay to abortion, as well as the way these problems play out across different races. This is arguably one of the biggest movements of the past two years. Are we going to see it on screen?