Sacha Baron Cohen Tricked Us Into Watching A Show Devoid Of Women

Showtime did not return our request for comment about whether or not Who Is America? will be tackling any of the many issues women face in the US, but there really wouldn't be a good answer. Either a group of men — once again, one of whom claimed to be "pro-rape" — is going to use the same nuance they brought to the "Man Paints With His Own Shit" character to the complex and sensitive issue of sexual assault, or they're not going to address women's issues at all, which demonstrates a purposeful ignorance of a huge part of American culture.