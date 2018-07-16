It's hubby Martin who hands Ginsburg the discrimination case that will help change the law forever. Except it's not women who are discriminated against under this particular law, but men. Fighting for a man's right to be considered a primary caregiver ultimately opens up doors for gender equality across the board, and RBG picks up the mantle without a second thought. However, as Justin Theroux's character Mel Wulf warns RBG, if she loses this case, the women's movement could be set back a decade.