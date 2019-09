From 13-year-old Marley Dias and her international campaign to promote inclusive literature to Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton (who is raising massive amounts of capital for under-funded black female entrepreneurs), to 10-year-old Mari Copeny (a.k.a “Little Miss Flint”) who continues to keep the water-poisoned Michigan town in the public’s mind, and most visibly from Serena on the tennis courts to Beyoncé on any stage, black women and girls continue to make history in defiance of expectations. As Statue of Liberty-climbing activist Therese Patricia Okoumou put it: "Michelle Obama said when they go low, we go high. And I went as high as I could."