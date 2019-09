What It Means If Your New Moon Is Decidedly Not Chill

Yes, the new moon can be relaxing and everything your horoscope claims it to be, but it's more of a standing invitation than a divine intervention. You have to RSVP "yes" if you want to enjoy its effects. So, if the new moon tonight seems like it'll be yet another nonstop night of checking boxes and pleasing the whims of others, try to hit pause for at least a few minutes and ask yourself: How would you spend your new moon if it was totally up to you? How can you get a little closer to that perfect picture in your head next month?