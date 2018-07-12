Kaley Cuoco Will Finally Get The Honeymoon She Deserves

Lest you were worried that Kaley Cuoco wasn’t going to get the honeymoon she deserves, fret not. The Big Bang Theory star, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery just days after her wedding to Karl Cook, assured People that she’s planning a much bigger celebration when she has full use of her limbs.
"We are planning a winter honeymoon," she told the outlet. "We can’t wait!"
Cuoco first announced the surgery on her Instagram, captioning a photo of herself in the hospital with "When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ?? thank god my hair color is on point."
Advertisement
Luckily, this wasn’t a surprise. She told People that the operation had been planned for some time.
“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained. “I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”
The hardest part? Getting her husband to tie a decent top knot, according to her Instagram story.
“Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy,” she joked to People about her husband. “Or him kill me.”
Let's not kill anyone — there's a honeymoon at stake!
Advertisement