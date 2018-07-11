In short, June’s talk with Fred is not productive — but her talk with Serena actually sets things in motion. On a relatively satisfying front, this episode saw Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) drafted to June’s team. June visits Serena in the greenhouse and brings her one of Eden’s last remaining relics: A heavily marked-up Bible. While Serena is, at first, dismissive and offended by June’s insistence that Holly/Nicole should learn to read, we see later that the words sink in for Serena. It takes until Gilead’s monstrosities reach her household for Serena to wake up: Gilead is bad, bad, bad news for women. That said, don’t mistake this as a complete change in personality or values. Serena still lacks fundamental empathy for her fellow women. Rather, her sudden decision to comes out of an urgency. She saw how Gilead’s snarl took Eden; she saw how it could potentially take her daughter.