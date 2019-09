This 4-Month Retrograde Will End Next Week — Is Your Luck About To Change?

According to astrologer Jamie King's blog Astrology King , a common result of Jupiter going direct is a heightened sense of drive and motivation, especially among those whose normal approach to life could be described as "breakneck" (cough, Aries, Sagittarius, and Capricorn). If you count yourself as a member of this group, feel free to enjoy the unstoppable feeling that comes with direct Jupiter. But don't let those vibes erase your memories of the retrograde entirely. As tedious as it may have been for you, hopefully Jupiter's backspin reminded you to enjoy the ride (and forget your ultimate destination) every once in a while.