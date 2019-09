That's not to say that the director shies away from the singer's other demons. In fact, one of the most interesting aspects of the film is the fact that it feels as much an effort on the part of Houston's entourage members to rehabilitate their own images, as well as hers. Macdonald doesn't let them of the hook; however, which leads to some tense conversations, like the one in which he presses a very uncooperative Bobby Brown to discuss Houston's drug use, which he continuously denies. He also claims that they were equally famous, which only reinforces the point made throughout the film that Brown pressured his wife to self-efface in order to soothe his ego. To his credit, Macdonald doesn't settle for an easy position where Brown is concerned — while the audience is definitely left with the feeling that Houston might have been better off had she not become involved with him, the film doesn't lay the blame in one place.