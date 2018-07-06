Kaley Cuoco Had Surgery On Her "Honeymoon"

A honeymoon checklist typically involves vacay activities like snorkelling, sightseeing, or laying on a lounge chair with a quality beach read. Unfortunately for Kaley Cuoco, her "honeymoon" wasn't exactly filled with post-wedding bliss. In fact, she had to do something no one puts on any honeymoon checklist: have shoulder surgery.
The Big Bang Theory actress wed her equestrian beau Karl Cook on Saturday, and just days into her so-called "honeymoon," found herself in a hospital bed.
While it's unclear if Cuoco and Cook really took a trip post-wedding, one thing is certain: Cuoco isn't thrilled to be spending time in a hospital so soon after her nuptials.
Cook, on the other hand? He's just happy to be here.
"When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol," Cuoco wrote on Instagram. "on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems. thank god my hair colour is on point."
Fans took to the comment section to share their well wishes to the TV star.
"Oh crap you poor thing," wrote one fan. "Sure hubby will take great care of you. Wishing you a speedy recovery!"
"Re-enacting Penny [from the Big Bang Theory's] shoulder accident? Taking method acting a bit far," another joked. "Seriously though, hope you feel better soon."
Cuoco previously opened up about why being with now-husband Cook (who was by her side during the whole ordeal) was so different from her past relationships.
"I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient," Cuoco told Cosmopolitan of finding love after her divorce from first husband Ryan Sweeting. "I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl."
Hopefully this shoulder surgery is just one hiccup on the road to a very happy marriage.
