Two Actors Were Violently Kidnapped In A Real-Life Horror Movie Plot

An actor known best for starring in a horror movie has now experienced a real-life horror movie scenario — a kidnapping.
Three people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping actors Daisy McCrackin and Joseph Capone. McCrackin, 36, starred in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, an instalment in the popular Halloween horror movie franchise.
According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the defendants, Keith Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones, and Amber Neal, went to McCrackin’s home in Los Angeles. There, Stewart allegedly pistol whipped Capone, placed black hoods over the heads of MacCrackin and Capone, and drove them to a home in Compton, CA, where Capone was stripped naked, placed in a bathtub, and not given food for 30 hours.
Jones and Neal then allegedly stole McCrackin’s car and drove her to multiple bank locations, demanding that she give them $10,000 for Capone’s release. About a day after allegedly being forced to write a $10,000 check, which Neal deposited into her bank account, McCrackin was brought back to her home. She then escaped and was able to tell the police what had happened.
According to the LAPD’s press release, the kidnapping originally occurred in early May, but Neal’s arrest in Inglewood was captured on video and went viral on Twitter 3rd July.
The defendants were charged with 17 felony counts, including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy, and possession for sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and are expected to appear in court on 23rd July for a pretrial hearing. All are facing a lifetime in prison.
The case is still under investigation, but, thankfully, it appears as though McCrackin and Capone were both able to make it out okay.
