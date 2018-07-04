Miranda Lambert Hung Up On Her First Post-Divorce Interview

Don’t ask Miranda Lambert about Gwen Stefani, unless you want her to hang up the phone indefinitely.
In 2016, Lambert released her post-Blake Shelton divorce album The Weight of These Wings, and refused to do any press to promote it. This move left many fans scratching their heads. But in a recent interview with Hits Daily Double, the country singer finally revealed why: she knew she be bombarded with questions about her ex’s new relationship with Stefani.
“When the music was out, people had listened, I got on the phone for the first interview,” Lambert recalls. “First question was, ‘How do you feel about Gwen?’ I hung up. I told [my manager] Marion, I just can’t do this.”
Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage. Not too long after Shelton embarked on a relationship with Stefani and the two have been inseparable ever since. Lambert, on the other hand, has been a little less public with her PDA, but was coupled with R&B singer Anderson East right after her divorce and, most recently, Evan Felker.
Beyond just the prospect of having to face questions about Stefani, Lambert also explained why doing interviews following her album’s release was essentially pointless and bad for her emotional health.
“It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn’t want to rehash,” Lambert said in the interview. “I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore. All the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn’t need to say anything.”
The singer continued on to say that what was in the music was “real” and that she wanted fans to get her raw emotions directly from it. Ultimately doing this helped the singer heal and move on. “Music is medicine – it truly is,” Lambert said on the stage of Marathon Music Works in Nashville, according to People.
Lambert continued on to say that the song from her album that sums everything up was “I’ve Got Wheels.” “Basically, it says in a nutshell everything that this record said, and everything that this journey kind of amounted to because you’ve gotta roll on,” Lambert said. “You just gotta keep going.”
