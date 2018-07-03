Camila Mendes' New Boyfriend Is Very Netflix Worthy

If Netflix is ever looking for its next heartthrob, may we suggest Riverdale star Camila Mendes' reported new boyfriend?
According to People, the real-life Veronica Lodge is currently dating Victor Houston, a "childhood friend" of the actress. Per E! Online, the pair lived in neighbouring towns in Florida but only recently reconnected when they met up in New York City two months ago. Thanks to a few snuggly pics on Houston's Instagram page, we know that they make quite the cute couple.
Despite spending her Riverdale days in Vancouver, where the show films, Mendes and Houston have been spotted hanging out in New York.
"Happy birthday beautiful," wrote Houston on an Instagram pic in honour of Mendes' 24th birthday on 29th June. The snapshot was apparently taken in NYC.
"Baby," he captioned a second photo from the Long Island beach hamlet of Montauk.
Fans are very much excited about this new relationship, according to the comments on Houston's latest photo.
"Cuties," one fan wrote. "I ship you so hard."
"WE SHIP VAMILA," added another.
"I STAN OMFG," exclaimed a third.
Mendes probably stans for her own relationship, too — just don't expect her to talk about it. The actress recently told NYLON of her new relationship:
"[I'm dating] somebody completely out of the industry. It's funny because I'm more hesitant to talk about it because I don't want him to read this... I actually would totally talk about it right now, if I didn't feel like, Wait, he might read this."
Mendes isn't the first person in the Riverdale cast to wish to keep her dating life private. Her co-star and friend Lili Reinhart, who confirmed her offscreen relationship with Jughead Jones actor Cole Sprouse at the Met Gala, prefers to keep her real life romance out of the press.
"I'm not okay talking about my relationship," Reinhart told Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview. "I'm not going to tell you my love story. That's just not appropriate right now."
Everyone's entitled to their privacy, so we'll just be over here, casually waiting for more cute Instagram pics to drop.
