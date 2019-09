What It Means If Taylor Swift Skips Another Fourth Of July Party

After that heated summer, Swift didn’t have a Fourth of July party in 2017. She was quietly dating the actor Joe Alwyn, and she was in hibernation from the public, waiting for the day her album, Reputation, would come out in November and speak for her. Notably, Swift has done no press interviews for Reputation. Clearly, she’s no longer the woman she’d been in 2014, when she gave honest, long-winded quotes about her heart and soul and dating life to the press. Instead of giving the press fodder, she communicates directly to fans at concerts and on social media. As one fan at an private listening session reported , “Taylor literally said at the LA [secret session], ‘I thought I’d take all the time I usually spend doing interviews and promos to, instead, hang out with you guys and talk to you online.’” Choosing not to have a party goes along with forgoing press interviews — both demonstrate Swift is aligning herself towards a new approach to fame, one that’s less public-facing (but no less devoted to fans).