Halsey & G-Eazy Have Broken Up

One of music's power couples is no more. According to a statement the former wrote on her Instagram story, Halsey and G-Eazy have broken up.
Per Halsey's statement:
"I normally keep this kind of thing public but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she wrote. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."
Refinery29 reached out to representatives for Halsey and G-Eazy for additional comment.
Advertisement
Halsey (real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) and G-Eazy (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) reportedly began dating in 2017. In January of 2018, their collaboration "Him & I" was released. The two have frequented red carpets together and appeared together in social media posts. Fans noted that Halsey has since removed images of G-Eazy from her Instagram page.
Halsey deleted all the photos of her and G-Eazy together from her Instagram— Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) July 3, 2018
"We’re both each other’s biggest fan and also each other’s hardest critic, so we can tell each other the stuff that other people might be afraid to say to us," she told the outlet.
Advertisement