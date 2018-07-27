What Our Favourite Female Artists Are Wearing This Festival Season

Festivals may have a women problem – namely, that they don't include enough of them on their line-ups – but most women don't have a problem with festivals. We adore festival fashion (feathered headdresses and "tribal" prints notwithstanding), festival beauty (give us all the dry shampoo and biodegradable wet wipes) and festival hair trends. But mostly we just love drinking lukewarm beers with our friends while dancing to our favourite music.
This year's festival season is in full swing, with the likes of All Points East, Parklife, Wireless and Latitude having been and gone, but we've still got many others to look forward to. Wilderness, Boomtown, Reading and Leeds and Bestival are all still to come. We asked three female-fronted acts playing Reading and Leeds to talk us through their summer soundtracks and failsafe outfits. And, given this year's heatwave, there's not a welly in sight.