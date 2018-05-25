I’ve Written About Cultural Appropriation For 10 Years. Here’s What I Got Wrong.

This conversation is, in some ways, an American one. It’s as much a privilege to have as it is a burden. Americans have the unique duality of being surrounded by other people who are new enough Americans that they still carry their local traditions, and a long history of slavery, xenophobia, and race-based segregation and internment. We are both unlucky to have adopted this history and experience its lingering vestiges, and lucky to live in country that in its ideals seeks to celebrate that we are a nation of many different people, even if it hasn’t always practiced that. The way to reconcile these two truths is to practice the empathy that we demand from others, especially toward those who are young, who are poor, and who live in communities that do not resemble an ASOS advertisement.