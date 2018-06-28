Cardi B still hasn't had her baby — although it must be due soon — but she did have a fabulous baby shower. The rapper shared photos from the affair with Vogue. Per Vogue, the shower took place in Atlanta, and the theme was Bronx fairytale. Cardi's event planner Karleen Roy called it "a magical and imaginary Bronx land fit for the quintessential baby girl."
The party was fully Bronx-themed. There were "baby bodegas" replete with baby bottles and diapers. There were piraguas and shots of Hennessy. A Bardi book library held copies of children's books like Guess How Much I Love You? and Hip Hop Alphabet. There was even a sign for West 168th Street.
On Instagram, Cardi thanked her friends for the occasion.
"Thank you everybody for coming. I really appreciated with all my heart and will never forget ya!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and husband Offset. (News broke earlier this week that she and Offset secretly married almost a year ago.)
Cardi is reportedly due in July, which means we could be meeting baby girl Cardi-Offset any day now. Come on, baby, make some money moves!
