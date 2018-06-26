Pete Davidson Really Likes That Internet Theory About His Junk

Did you wake up today wanting to hear about Pete Davidson's penis? No? Too bad, because last week Ariana Grande may or may not have sparked a cultural discussion when she — if screenshots are to be believed, which they shouldn't necessarily — revealed that fiancé Davidson's penis is ten inches long in a now-deleted tweet.
Whether or not its true, this caused some people to comment that Davidson does possess a je ne sais quoi that can be described as "Big Dick Energy," or BDE, for short (the only short thing about it).
"Pete davidson is 6’3 with dark circles, exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he’s a scorpio but anyway.....id married him within a month too," a now-viral tweet by user @babyvietcong reads.
Pete davidson is 6’3 with dark circles, exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he’s a scorpio but anyway.....id married him within a month too— Teen (@babyvietcong) June 23, 2018
The Cut decided to take this discussion one step further by taking it upon themselves to gauge the level of BDE for a whole roster of celebrities, from Harry Styles to Ryan Gosling to Cate Blanchett. Davidson apparently came across this article and, unlike the articles I've written about him, decided to respond to it on his Instagram stories.
Okay, maybe "respond" is too strong a word, but he is definitely enjoying all this flattering speculation around his John Thomas, as indicated by the emojis.
As for ex Cazzie David?
That's BDE if I've ever seen it.
