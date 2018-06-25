Before Rihanna & Teyana, Anita Baker Pioneered The R&B Pixie Cut

There were many notable moments during last night's BET Awards: Security stormed the red carpet with no explanation, Snoop Dogg took us to church, and Janelle Monáe was... well, Janelle Monáe. But despite your thoughts about the show, you can't deny the power of the Anita Baker tribute. With musical selections from Jamie Foxx, Ledisi, Yolanda Adams, and Marsha Ambrosius, it was by far the highlight of the night.
The musical walk down memory lane didn't just remind Twitter users about the Grammy Award winner's talent. They also remembered her short hair, too. "Anita Baker was such an icon that we literally had a hair style called Anita Baker in Nigeria," one person tweeted. "Anita Baker really introduced that short hair and she bodied it every time," another added.
Baker's iconic cut ushered in a fresh new beauty standard in the world of R&B, and you saw it in the powerful looks from Toni Braxton, Rihanna, and Teyana Taylor who followed. Ahead, get schooled on how Baker's own signature style evolved over the years.