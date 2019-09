Before Rihanna & Teyana, Anita Baker Pioneered The R&B Pixie Cut

There were many notable moments during last night's BET Awards : Security stormed the red carpet with no explanation, Snoop Dogg took us to church, and Janelle Monáe was... well, Janelle Monáe . But despite your thoughts about the show, you can't deny the power of the Anita Baker tribute . With musical selections from Jamie Foxx, Ledisi, Yolanda Adams, and Marsha Ambrosius, it was by far the highlight of the night.