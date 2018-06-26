Cardi B & Offset Have Been Secretly Married For Almost A Year

Update: Cardi B has confirmed the rumours that she married partner Offset nearly one year ago. In a lengthy post on Twitter (which she created via the Notes app, as celebs have done since the beginning of time) the "Bodak Yellow" rapper explained why she kept the nuptials a secret for so long.
"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married," Cardi wrote.
Advertisement
"We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!"
She concluded:
"Well now since you lil nosey fucks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."
This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018
This article was originally published on 25th June at 1:15 p.m.
Last night at the BET Awards, Offset called Cardi B his wife. Many thought nothing of it because the two are engaged, expecting a daughter (any minute now) and likely to wed after Cardi gives birth. But it turns out the famous pair have reportedly already been married – for almost a year.
TMZ broke the news that Offset dropping the word "wife" wasn't just a term of endearment, it was true. According to a marriage license obtained by the site, Cardi and Offset married in Fulton County, Georgia on September 20 of last year. That is a full month before Offset got down on one knee in the middle of a performance to ask Cardi to marry him in front of thousands of fans.
The lack of public knowledge about their actual marriage just shows how brilliantly performative the two have become. They know how to entertain. Where's the fan love in a low-key ceremony in Georgia? Nah, it's all on stage. And based on that, it's safe to assume that a luxurious wedding, á la Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis is in their near future. The singer appears to have one elaborate wedding moment in mind.
Advertisement
A couple that tops the Billboard charts and keeps their personal lives secret? Now that's a hip-hop love story.
Refinery29 has reached out to a representative for Cardi B and will update this post should we hear back.
Advertisement