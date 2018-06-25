XXXTentacion Will Have An Open-Casket Funeral

The first details about the funeral for XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) have surfaced, and they're shocking.
The 20-year-old rapper will have an open-casket funeral, his lawyer J. David Bogenschutz, confirms to People. X, as he was commonly referred to, was killed after being shot outside of a motorcycle dealership in South Florida last week. Two men, one of whom is currently under arrest at the Broward County Sherrif's office, approached the performer's car and fired shots. Witnesses stood by and watched the disturbing scene before officials arrived, but not before the two alleged killers left the scene.
X's lawyer did not elaborate to the site as to why the family decided to have an open-casket viewing, but he did reveal that the funeral service will also double as a memorial service for fans. It will be held in the Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida, a large venue, presumably with proper permits this time. The funeral will take place on 27th June from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Since X's death, his name has been everywhere. The rapper was well connected in the music world, even praised by Kanye West in a tweet and given a tribute at the BET Awards, but while many mourn his death, others cannot forget the musician's actions. He leaves behind a lengthy list of disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and assault from an ex-girlfriend, and was even temporarily banned from Spotify due to a new hate conduct policy.
