Los Angeles Police Shut Down The XXXTentacion Memorial In L.A.

Los Angeles police shut down a memorial for the late rapper XXXTentacion Tuesday night, citing a lack of permit. The LA Times reports that well over 1,000 people were in attendance. Attendees clambered atop roofs and stymied traffic. One person, per the Times, leapt onto the windshield of a news vehicle. LAPD officer Tony Im told the Times that the crowd did not obtain a permit to convene. Police eventually used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up the crowd. By 10:15 p.m., the crowd had dissolved. Police made no arrests.
XXXTentacion, née Jahseh Onfroy, was pronounced dead after being shot Monday in Florida. Representation for the young rapper confirmed the news Tuesday after a flurry of reports emerged that Onfroy had no pulse following the incident.
Advertisement
"On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy—known worldwide as XXXTentacion—tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida. It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team— manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR," representation for Onfroy said in a statement to Refinery29.
Advertisement