Los Angeles Police Shut Down The XXXTentacion Memorial In L.A.

Los Angeles police shut down a memorial for the late rapper XXXTentacion Tuesday night, citing a lack of permit. The LA Times reports that well over 1,000 people were in attendance. Attendees clambered atop roofs and stymied traffic. One person, per the Times, leapt onto the windshield of a news vehicle. LAPD officer Tony Im told the Times that the crowd did not obtain a permit to convene. Police eventually used tear gas and rubber bullets to break up the crowd. By 10:15 p.m., the crowd had dissolved. Police made no arrests.