Tristan Thompson Just Shared His First Photo With Baby True

The athlete, who recently received flak for videos and photos that suggested he had cheated on True's mother, Khloé Kardashian, is all smiles in a new Instagram photo. The new picture, which Thompson posted on Friday in a two-photo slideshow, show Thompson seated with whom we presume are his two children, Prince and True Thompson. (Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Thompson for confirmation.)
The second image in the two-photo slideshow is of Polaroid pictures, one which shows Prince kissing True on the cheek.
It's also worth mentioning that a woman appears to be holding True in the second image. Could it be Kardashian?
Prince is Thompson's child from his relationship with model Jordan Craig. He was born in December of 2016.
The basketball player captioned the new photos of his kids with a simple heart emoji.
This is the second time this week that Thompson has posted a tribute to his children. Earlier this week, he shared a photo of his new chains, which now bear the name of his two kids.
"My Prince and Princess," Thompson wrote in the caption. "I love you guys so much!!!"
It's possible that the picture, and even the jewellery itself, was in honour of Father's Day, which was last Sunday.
As for Thompson and Kardashian, their current relationship status has not been officially confirmed but . The two were recently spotted at the McDonald's drive-thru together, however. (Very relatable for new parents, no?)
Kardashian has not posted a photo with Thompson since April, prior to the birth of True. She did, however, share a recent pic of her baby, looking as adorable as ever, on June 13.
"Baby True," the reality star captioned the photo.
Whatever happens with Thompson and Kardashian, it's clear that the athlete is loving fatherhood.
