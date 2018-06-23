Cynthia Nixon Reveals Her Son Is Transgender On Trans Day Of Action

Former Sex and the City star and current New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon usually has keeps her personal life on the private side. But she made an exception on Friday when she posted an Instagram tribute to her oldest child, Samuel, who is transgender, to call attention to the 14th annual Trans Day of Action.
“I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month,” she wrote in the caption. “I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayOfAction.”
Seph, who recently graduated from the University of Chicago, is the brother of Nixon’s second child, Charles, both of whom she shares with former partner Danny Mozes. Nixon also has another son, Max, with her wife Christine Marinoni.
Although this is the first time that Nixon has publicly mentioned her son’s gender identity, she has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, both before and after announcing her run for New York governor. Last year, she used her Tonys acceptance speech to call out those who were complicit in the Trump administration’s rollback of LGBTQ+ rights.
On Friday, Nixon also posted a call to action for Democrats in an Instagram post that said if Democrats were “bluer” (i.e. more liberal), there wouldn’t be “75,000 trans dreamers whose lives will be in real danger if they get sent back to the birth countries they no longer even remember.”
This statement is emblematic of a large portion of Nixon’s campaign, which — other than the platform on improving New York City’s notoriously oft-delayed subway system — has been focused on abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal law enforcement agency tasked with arresting and deporting immigrants. Nixon has called the agency a “terrorist organisation,” linking it to the many dangers it causes to the LGBTQ+ community.
In any case, Nixon seems to operating on a platform that represents both her personal views and those of her (possible) future constituents. Miranda Hobbes would be proud.
