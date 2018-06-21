These days, Johnny Depp lives under the umbrage of Amber Heard's allegations of abuse. But, he still won't address it. In his first extensive interview in years, Depp talked about his legal troubles, and the wild slants of his career these past few years, but he refused to mention Heard by name. Still, she looms over the interview. Per the profile's author Stephen Rodrick, Depp's tattoo dedicated to Heard which read "slim" now reads "scum." That is the new "Wino forever." (After his split from Winona Ryder, Depp changed his "Winona" tattoo to, well.)
The details of Depp's divorce from Heard are gruesome, and have left Depp's career at odds with his public image. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, following reports of domestic abuse.
Advertisement
"I got the phone call immediately after it happened, her screaming and crying, a stoic woman reduced to sobs," Wright wrote. The divorce has since been finalised, and Heard reportedly received $7 million in the settlement. (Because both sides have signed non-disclosure agreements, this number cannot be fully confirmed.) Depp appears to be moving on: He will appear in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts movie as Grindelwald, a casting choice that's encountered a lot of criticism. Plus, he has his band, Hollywood Vampires.
That doesn't change the fact, though, that Depp is deep in legal and financial trouble. He's currently suing The Management Group, which operated his business affairs for years, for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. That might be because of wine — TMG asserts in its countersuit that Depp has a compulsory spending habit that revolves largely around wine. The piece begins with Depp suggesting "having some wine first." TMG alleged that Depp spends $30,000 a month on wine. Depp disagreed.
"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine," Depp told Rodrick. "Because it was far more."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
Advertisement