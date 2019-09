5 Puerto Rican Fashion Designers On Life After Hurricane María

On September 20, Hurricane María rocked the island of Puerto Rico. Donald Trump tweeted , “Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you —will be there to help!” Instead, it would be 13 days until he visited the US territory to see the devastation for himself, tossing rolls of paper towels and toilet paper into the crowd. Almost 6,000 people have died and nearly 13,314 people are still without power in Puerto Rico — a crucial part of the recovery.