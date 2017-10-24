Doctors In Puerto Rico Are Performing Surgery With Flashlights

Over a month after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, 80% of residents remain without power, there's a massive food shortage on the island, and approximately one million people don't have running water.
And, despite the fact that Donald Trump gives himself a 10 out of 10 for the administration's hurricane response, the situation in the U.S. territory is so dire that doctors are performing surgery with cellphone flashlights.
The heartbreaking image, which was posted to Twitter by former governor of Puerto Rico Alejandro Garcia Padilla, shows just how much Puerto Rico still needs our help. "This is what POTUS calls a 10! Surgery performed with cellphones as flashlights in Puerto Rico today," Padilla captioned the photo.
This is what POTUS calls a 10! Surgery performed with cellphones as flashlights in Puerto Rico today. pic.twitter.com/5pnK5dkkE6— Alejandro (@agarciapadilla) October 21, 2017
Despite the infuriating statistics and upsetting photos like this one, Trump has made clear that supporting the island's U.S. citizens isn't a top priority. "…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!" he tweeted on October 12.
...We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017
Today, the Senate passed a measure that would send $36.5 billion in relief funds to Puerto Rico and it's currently awaiting Trump's signature.
In the meantime, you can help Puerto Rico by donating to one of the following organizations.
