Story from US News

Doctors In Puerto Rico Are Performing Surgery With Flashlights

Caitlin Flynn
Over a month after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, 80% of residents remain without power, there's a massive food shortage on the island, and approximately one million people don't have running water.
And, despite the fact that Donald Trump gives himself a 10 out of 10 for the administration's hurricane response, the situation in the U.S. territory is so dire that doctors are performing surgery with cellphone flashlights.
The heartbreaking image, which was posted to Twitter by former governor of Puerto Rico Alejandro Garcia Padilla, shows just how much Puerto Rico still needs our help. "This is what POTUS calls a 10! Surgery performed with cellphones as flashlights in Puerto Rico today," Padilla captioned the photo.
Advertisement
Despite the infuriating statistics and upsetting photos like this one, Trump has made clear that supporting the island's U.S. citizens isn't a top priority. "…We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!" he tweeted on October 12.
Today, the Senate passed a measure that would send $36.5 billion in relief funds to Puerto Rico and it's currently awaiting Trump's signature.
In the meantime, you can help Puerto Rico by donating to one of the following organizations.
1. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
2. First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló’s “Unidos Por Puerto Rico” fund
3. Various GoFundMe campaigns
4. GlobalGiving’s Puerto Rico & Carribean Relief Fund
5. Hispanic Federation
Advertisement

More from Wellness

R29 Original Series