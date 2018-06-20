Miley Cyrus' Sister Has Entered Choppy Bachelorette Waters

These days, it seems that more drama is happening outside of Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette than on it. That's certainly true in the case of contestant Colton Underwood, who received flak for dating former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth prior to joining the Bachelorette. Since Kufrin and Booth are friends, the situation was a little weird — but Kufrin has seemingly moved past it, with Underwood still very much in play for her heart.