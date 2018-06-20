Miley Cyrus' Sister Has Entered Choppy Bachelorette Waters

Bachelorette fan, podcaster, and blogger Brandi Cyrus thinks the drama surrounding this Bachelorette contestant is totally overblown.
These days, it seems that more drama is happening outside of Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette than on it. That's certainly true in the case of contestant Colton Underwood, who received flak for dating former Bachelor contestant Tia Booth prior to joining the Bachelorette. Since Kufrin and Booth are friends, the situation was a little weird — but Kufrin has seemingly moved past it, with Underwood still very much in play for her heart.
Of course, that hasn't stopped Underwood-related drama from cropping up outside the small screen. Former Bachelor contestant/perpetual tea-spiller Bekah Martinez recently tweeted that Booth and Underwood were not over one another, as Booth insisted they were when she visited her pal Kufrin on The Bachelorette.
I know what you're all thinking: What does Brandi Cyrus, big sister to Miley and Wells Adams' co-host on the Your Favorite Thing Podcast, have to say about all of this? Thanks to Cyrus' interview with People, we now know where she stands on all this Underwood drama, and she's surprisingly #TeamColton.
"To me, I feel like the Tia thing is being blown a little bit out of proportion," Cyrus told People. "They DMed a little bit, maybe they hung out once, and I think everyone is blowing it out of proportion... But, at the same time, I think it's fair that Becca is hesitant. I mean, Tia is one of her friends. I do think Colton is a good guy, though."
Martinez would claim that Booth and Underwood (who may or may not be cozying up to one another on Bachelor in Paradise next season) did more than just "hang out one time," but currently, the official narrative is that whatever romance did exist between them is now done.
Will Underwood last long enough on Kufrin's Bachelorette for Cyrus' point of view on this guy to change? Stay tuned.
