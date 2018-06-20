There’s no good transition from the horrors occurring on the United States' border with Mexico to the horrors occurring in Gilead, so let’s inelegantly get this recap on the road. The episode begins with the life cycle of the ceremony, of sorts. First, death. Emily is with her Commander and his wife undergoing the Ceremony. The whole thing is more ridiculous (and disturbing) knowing what we know from last episode: The ceremony is futile because men are infertile, not women. This ceremony is different than the others Emily has had to endure. The commander’s guttural sex noises progress from slovenly to erratic; right after finishing the act, he collapses of a heart attack and dies. It’s like all of Emily’s bundled up hate has actually manifested a reality. She’s free – until her next posting. Even at a different house, Emily’s year will be punctuated by 12 monthly mandated rapes. The next posting might be even worse. Later on in the episode, Fred (Joseph Fiennes) is speaking to another Commander who inquires whether June was “fun.” Clearly, some Commanders, hypocritical oafs, expect more than just a monthly ceremony.