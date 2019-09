Here's What The Louvre Had To Say About Beyoncé & Jay Z's Music Video

Upon first viewing the "APESHIT" music video this weekend, we were, of course, in complete awe. Once that initial haze of amazement over Beyoncé's voice, lyrics, body, outfits , dance moves, and general presence wore off, we were left with a few questions. Did the Carters shut down the entire Louvre to shoot this video? If so, how much did that cost? How long did the shoot take? Were tourists and locals turned away from an afternoon roaming the museum's galleries because of the shoot? What precautions were taken to protect the priceless pieces of art from light damage? Yes, those are just some of the things the curious (and practical) minds among us were wondering, so after we finished fully processing Bey's perfection, we reached out to the Louvre to get some answers.