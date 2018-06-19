Your Summer Horoscope Is Here

Mercury isn’t the only planet going retrograde this summer. Mars will be retrograde from 26th June to 27th August, which means that this summer may be full of hot and heavy (but short-lived) flings. Keep an eye out if you’re interested in something a little more serious. Meanwhile, coupled folks will be well-served to remember these dates: 21st June, 7th August and 8th September. Mars and Venus will be dancing together all summer long, setting the scene for a great night out.