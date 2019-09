Your Summer Horoscope Is Here

For one thing, we’ve got two solar eclipses and one lunar , which will mould you into a better version of yourself if you let them. Next, the second Mercury retrograde of the year will last from 25th July to 18th August. Luckily, there couldn't be a better time to slow down and enjoy the summertime heat. Want to avoid making mistakes during Mercury in retrograde? Check over and read through everything important (contracts, emails, those gossipy texts) at least twice — doing so will save your sanity and you’ll feel way more secure. Even once we're free of Mercury retrograde, it won't exactly be smooth sailing. If you're looking for the perfect day to make any big decisions, wait for Mercury to move into Virgo from 6th-21st September. This precise sign's influence will ensure that your thoughts flow with clarity.