Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Are Reportedly Engaged

I thought Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had their fairytale ending last month when they announced that they were finally together after years of will-they, won't-they drama, but turns out the real finale will go down on Bachelor in Paradise. People confirmed with an adorable photo that the lovebirds will be getting engaged on the upcoming season of the Bachelor spinoff.
Apparently, Haibon popped the question on Sunday, but those who've followed this couple's journey won't find that surprising. From the moment they finally got together after years of friendship, it was clear they were in it for the long haul.
"As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn’t just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other," Haibon told People last month. "We’ve talked about it but we’re just dating right now, we’re enjoying that. We literally just announced our relationship. The thing is, we’ve been so close for the past three years, I just know her inside and out. I know everything about Ashley."
Check out the adorable photo of their engagement over here, and watch the story of their love below:
