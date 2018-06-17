Story from Entertainment

Actress Calls Out Male Critic For Body-Shaming Her In Review

Nick Levine
Photo: Donmar Warehouse
Nicola Coughlan and Lia Williams in 'The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie'
Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan has received a "tepid" apology from a theatre website whose male critic body-shamed her in a review.
In his review of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie – an acclaimed revival now playing at London's Donmar Warehouse – critic Philip Fisher referred to Coughlan’s character as an "overweight little girl".
Calling him out on Twitter, Coughlan pointed out that this is the second time Fisher has commented on her body in a review.
Fisher, who writes for the British Theatre Guide (BTG), previously referred to her character in the play Jess and Joe Forever, which she performed at Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre, as a "fat girl".
Advertisement
"My weight has no relevance to either the performance I gave in that or in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," added Coughlan, who plays Clare Devlin in hit Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.
Related Stories
Why You Need To Watch Derry Girls
Tatler Apologises For Sexist Caption
Anne Hathaway Handles Instagram Body-Shamers
Coughlan also called out Fisher for the incredibly problematic way he described a rape scene in a production of the play Low Level Panic at Richmond's Orange Tree Theatre.
The British Theatre Guide has since deleted the comment on Coughlan's weight from its review of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.
The website also tweeted an apology at the actress, saying: "Nicola, we apologise unreservedly for the offence caused by the wording of this review. The offending words have been removed. While the reviewer may not have intended to offend, he accepts that it is not acceptable to use such descriptions in a review and not BTG policy."
Coughlan called BTG's statement "a bit of a tepid apology", but accepted it on the proviso that the website "never review another woman's body again".
She also told followers she was "very, very grateful for all the support" she's been given following the incident, and added: "#TimesUp on reviewing women’s bodies, when you should be reviewing their work."
Advertisement

More from Entertainment

R29 Original Series