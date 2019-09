The True Stories Behind 2018's Biggest Mafia Biopic

They called him the “Teflon Don,” because no matter how powerful he became, he couldn’t be prosecuted. Until he was. By the time of his arrest in 1990, John Gotti was as much media personality as the notorious leader of the Gambino mafia group at the height of his power. Now, years after his death, Gotti’s legacy is being revisited in two works. The first is an investigative show on A&E, Gotti: Godfather and Son, which premiered on 9th June.