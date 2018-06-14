The True Stories Behind 2018's Biggest Mafia Biopic

They called him the “Teflon Don,” because no matter how powerful he became, he couldn’t be prosecuted. Until he was. By the time of his arrest in 1990, John Gotti was as much media personality as the notorious leader of the Gambino mafia group at the height of his power. Now, years after his death, Gotti’s legacy is being revisited in two works. The first is an investigative show on A&E, Gotti: Godfather and Son, which premiered on June 9.
The second is a John Travolta-helmed movie project called Gotti, and we’ve been waiting a while for this movie to reach theaters. Originally, Gotti was scheduled to be released in December 2018, then was delayed to June 15, 2108. The production itself was arduous and years long. Gotti switched directors, distributors, and titles midway through production.
The movie, which is based off of John Gotti Jr.’s 2015 self-published memoir, Shadow of My Father, jumps intermittently through the famous mafioso’s life. All the characters are based off of real figures. Here’s what you need to know before seeing Gotti.