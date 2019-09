The Movies That Get Fatherhood All Wrong — & The Ones That Get It Right

As more and more real men have become caregivers — a Pew study found there were almost 2 million stay-at-home dads in 2012 — the characterisation of fathers has accordingly changed. Audiences no longer accept the inattentive dad who isn't sensitive to the needs of his kids. Especially if he also excuses himself from caregiving duties. This year's most criticised father , Tully's Drew (Ron Livingston), is shown as mostly working, playing video games, showing a complete lack of care for his wife's mental health , and doing only the minimal amount of caregiving. A soccer game and some math homework assistance does not an attentive father make.