So Your Ex Has Moved On…

But, if temptation proves too much and you do end up looking at your ex's Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter page , Dr. Wei wants you to remember that a person's life is rarely as bright and shiny as it looks on social media . "The first thing I like to tell people is that it's hard to compare other people's outsides to what you're feeling on the inside," she says. You're intimately acquainted with your own emotions, but even if your ex does post a few happy Instagram photos, you can't know that they aren't also still upset about your split. And even if it's pretty clear that your ex has moved on (because they've started a new relationship or, you know, gotten engaged), their happiness has no reflection on you. "It doesn't matter because it's not about them anymore," Juarez says.