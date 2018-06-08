Jennifer Lawrence's Rumoured Boyfriend Sounds Very Cool

It looks like Jennifer Lawrence has found a friend to stroll New York City with. According to Page Six, the Red Sparrow actress is spending time with a new guy, Cooke Maroney, and he's a prominent fixture in the art scene as well as Lawrence's rumoured new boyfriend.
For the record, we have no idea if Lawrence and Maroney are dating or just good pals. However, ever since Maroney was spotted on Lawrence's arm in NYC, fans wondered just who the heck he was. He isn't a red carpet staple, a la her actor ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult, or a famous director like her most recent beau, mother! helmer Darren Aronofsky.
Advertisement
Maroney is a part of an entirely different scene from Lawrence's Hollywood. According to People, Maroney, is the director at NYC's Gladstone 64, the Gladstone Gallery's Upper East Side location. From now until June 16, the gallery is featuring work by Carroll Dunham, father of Lena Dunham.
That little tidbit of info made me wonder if that's how Lawrence met Maroney in the first place. Did New York City resident Dunham play matchmaker, having perhaps met Maroney at her father's art show? We do know that Dunham and Lawrence are in a group chat together that also includes Emma Stone, Brie Larson, and Amy Schumer.
Alas, while that would make too much sense, it seems that it was someone else who connected Lawrence and Maroney. According to The Cut, it was actually Lawrence's BFF Laura Simpson (the one whom Lawrence attended the gorgeous Tuscan wedding of) who connected the Hunger Games actress with the curator.
Other than the above, not much is known about Maroney, save for the fact that, according to a source for The Cut, he's a very big fan of the Taken movies. Why this piece of information is relevant to anything, I'm not sure, but hopefully he's willing to give Red Sparrow a shot come movie night with bae. I mean, there are only so many Taken sequels.
Advertisement