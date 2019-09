The Birth, Death & Inevitable Comeback Of The Cosmopolitan, SATC's Greatest Icon

Despite its humble beginnings on the show, the drink is now so inextricably linked to it that asking why the Cosmo became such a phenomenon is a bit like asking why the show itself found its level of success. It’s pretty, it’s pink, it’s glamorous – all while maintaining an air of being just out of reach, and therefore maybe still worth striving for. And it’s important to remember that even as recently as the late ‘90s, the notion of successful, unattached, thirty-something women running around the city sipping cocktails and doing whatever they wanted was revolutionary. Think about all the things you imagined about adulthood – and then perhaps later decided to actually strive for – that were essentially whipped up by Candace Bushnell, Michael Patrick King, and the rest of the creative forces behind SATC. The apartments ! The clothes ! The freedom! The elaborate-seeming drinks in glasses as thin-stemmed and polished as your designer stilettos. None of that existed as part of the collective consciousness before, which is hard to imagine, given just how much it does now.