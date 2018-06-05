The Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Narrative Has Changed Again

Update: Scott Disick has responded to the rumours on his Instagram story, posting a screenshot of a TMZ headline that read "Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Still Together."
"We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us," he captioned the snap. So all of you can fret no longer.
Original article posted below on 4th June 2018.
Literally yesterday the tabloids were abuzz with news of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split, but TMZ says not so fast. After Disick was spotted getting handsy with a woman at Kanye West's new album listening party, it was reported that Richie had pulled the plug on their relationship due to his partying ways. However, sources have told TMZ that the two are very much still an item, and that alcohol's to blame for Disick apparently telling fellow partygoers that he was single.
This echoes the prediction of a source for People, who told the outlet on Sunday that "it's likely not totally over. They’ve broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they’re out again together in a few days or weeks."
Or, you know, right now, since apparently it was our misunderstanding in the first place. Disick doesn't dispute claims of cozying up with another woman at the Ye party, but sources told TMZ that she's an old friend that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star did not go home with.
It would be strange for things to have gone south so fast, since Richie and Disick were just celebrating the 35-year-old's birthday in St. Barts, and broadcasting it on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday babe!" Richie captioned the post. "Thank you for being you. Love you."
So that's that — unless things change again in the next 24 hours, in which case, I give up.
