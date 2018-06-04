Ariana Grande's Surprise New Collab Is A Major Bop, According To Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande debuted a new song titled "The Light Is Coming" from her album Sweetener this weekend, and Pete Davidson, her new beau, is into it.
"Are you fucking kidding me? So fucking lit!" he wrote in a giddy Instagram story. So, the reviews are in: Grande's maybe-boyfriend loves the new song! (There may be a conflict of interest here, being that they're dating and all, but who's to say?)
Grande and Davidson practically slurped into coupledom last month after reports emerged that they were "casually" dating. They are not, as of now, casually dating. Unless, of course, you deem tattoos as a part of "chill" dating habits. They have quickly become one of Hollywood's most hardcore couples. They have been flirting on each other's Instagrams. ("U tryna slytherin?" Grande asked him in one comment.) They have been featured on each other's Instagram stories. Grande shared a video of Davidson doing standup in Los Angeles. (In the comedy community, this is not exactly proper etiquette, seeing as comics can't repurpose material after it's been released to the public. But, whatever. They're young and in love!) And there are those two news tattoos dedicated to Grande on Davidson's body. Their relationship, much like the song, is fucking lit!
"The Light Is Coming" marks the second song to debut from Grande's upcoming album, which will be released in August. It features a verse from Nicki Minaj and a cheeky beat. It goes along with Grande's new celebratory style. (Her first single, "No Tears Left To Cry," contains the phrase, "We're way too fly to partake in all this hate / We out here vibin'.'")
The chorus to her new song chimes in a light faux-rap, "The light is coming/ to get back everything the darkness stole."
Watch the full clip of Grande performing at Wango Tango, below.
