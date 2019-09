Ariana Grande's Surprise New Collab Is A Major Bop, According To Pete Davidson

Grande and Davidson practically slurped into coupledom last month after reports emerged that they were "casually" dating. They are not, as of now, casually dating. Unless, of course, you deem tattoos as a part of "chill" dating habits. They have quickly become one of Hollywood's most hardcore couples. They have been flirting on each other's Instagrams. ("U tryna slytherin?" Grande asked him in one comment.) They have been featured on each other's Instagram stories. Grande shared a video of Davidson doing standup in Los Angeles. (In the comedy community, this is not exactly proper etiquette, seeing as comics can't repurpose material after it's been released to the public. But, whatever. They're young and in love!) And there are those two news tattoos dedicated to Grande on Davidson's body. Their relationship, much like the song, is fucking lit!