Can You Believe? We Have Another Queer Eye Marriage To Celebrate

Queer Eye fans melted a little inside recently when we learned that Tom Jackson - the star of the reboot's first episode, "You Can't Fix Ugly" - had remarried his ex-wife Abby Parr. The couple's wedding photos, which they shared online, are properly adorable.
Now we have another Queer Eye marriage to celebrate. The Netflix show has revealed on Twitter that season one's A.J. Brown, star of the brilliant "To Gay or Not Too Gay" episode, has married his partner Andre.
A.J. and Andre shared their happy news when they reunited with the Fab Five at a panel event earlier this week.
The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018
A.J.'s wonderful news feels even sweeter given how emotional and cathartic his Queer Eye episode was. We saw him confront the deep-rooted shame he felt as a queer man of colour, a shame which had led him to hide his sexuality at work and in front of his stepmother.
As A.J. began working towards self-acceptance, we saw him come out to stepmother Haide in scenes that were almost too raw and emotionally vulnerable to watch. A.J.'s journey didn't just have the Fab Five in tears; it turned us into blubbering wrecks, too.
“That was really important for us because the journey in the coming out episode is not just for LGBTQI[+] people," Queer Eye's culture expert Karamo Brown later said. "It’s for anyone who’s facing fear and anxiety and doesn’t know how to get over that."
Netflix confirmed last month that Queer Eye season two will be streaming from June 15th. To promote the new episodes, the Fab Five have just released a music video in which they team up with pop singer and LGBTQ ally Betty Who. If you haven't watched it yet, here's the main thing you need to know: it features Antoni in an only-slightly-extra crop top.
