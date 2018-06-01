Your June Horoscope, Revealed

If you're feeling breathless, emotional, or plain old fired up, that's how the planets want you to feel. We begin the month with a tight grand trine between Neptune, Jupiter and Venus that fills us with dreamy aspirations of love, compassion, and even a bit of delusion. Try not to get carried away on a dream and a song as everything isn't as it seems — especially when Neptune is involved. Sometimes things are, indeed, too good to be true and spending a little too much time in La La Land can take us off course altogether. We have to be wary of misconceptions and lies this month as Neptune clouds our vision with its smoke and mirrors.