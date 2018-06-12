The Weird & Wonderful Pairing Of Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande

When the news first broke that they were dating, Refinery29’s headline read that “we should’ve seen it coming.” I’m not sure anyone literally saw it coming, but the pairing does, in the end, make a very cozy sort of sense. Grande is secretly goofy, but it’s rare that female musicians are seen this way, even if they repeatedly display humorous chops. I’m still waiting for Camila Cabello to host SNL, aren’t you? Davidson is secretly earnest, a quality that actually comes in handy with his comedy. She got her start singing on Broadway in the musical Thirteen. (The opening lyric goes, “Picture me: Just another cool kid in NYC at the Park and the Met.”) Davidson made a name for himself as a teenaged stand up doing sharply observant material about being a teen. Both are dweebs who found themselves climbing the Hollywood ladder. We thought this was a case of cross-clique dating in Hollywood, but it’s not. Turns out, Davidson and Grande were in the computer lab the whole time, making Harry Potter puns.